How Much More Does Life Cost After You Have Kids?

On today’s Morning Mix, a new survey found that life costs an average of $525 more a month after you have kids. It costs couples with one kid an average of at least $1844 a month to live. We think that’s a little on the low side.

The biggest costs that jump are housing, which goes up 44%, the cost of clothing and shoes jumps 53%, and the cost of food jumps by about 25%. On the flip side, what plummets, is the cost of booze and partying. (No kidding.)

With that said, having more disposable income was NOT the thing parents said they miss most about life before kids. Getting enough sleep and having more spare time were the most popular answers.

Does it cost YOU more than $525 more per month per kid to live?