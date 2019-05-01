How Often Do You Fib? And, The Ten Most Common Lies We Tell

Randy & Steph are talking about a new survey that says the we tell a lie an average of 48 times a year, which seems WAY low. Does this include “fibs,” “fudges,” and those little white lies?” Where are YOU on this? What’s the last lie you told?

Anyway, here are the ten most common lies we tell, according to the survey . . .

1. That everything is fine.
2. That you liked a gift you didn’t really like.
3. That you’re too busy to do something.
4. That you were late because you were stuck in traffic.
5. Saying you’re on your way when you haven’t left yet.
6. Lying about why you were late to work.
7. When you’re drunk, adamantly telling everyone you’re NOT drunk.
8. Saying you already cleaned the house, even though you haven’t. Like if your husband or wife says they’re on their way home, and you haven’t even started yet.
9. Lying about your age.
10. Lying about how many people you’ve slept with. Also, 30% of people in the survey said they think they’re a good liar.

