On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Shelli were talking about a new trend that finds we’re keeping our phones longer these days. The average person hangs onto their phone for 2 years and 10 months. That’s five months longer than just a couple years ago. Why? Mostly, it’s because phones cost more now, the companies don’t give the same discounts they used to, and they mostly got rid of the two year contracts, which used to push us to upgrade on that cycle. Are you holding onto your phone longer than you used to?

Randy’s phone is 3 years and 3 months old, while Shelli has one phone that’s about 3 years old, and one that’s over 5 years old. CJ’s phone is about 2 and a half years old. So, how old is YOUR phone? Do you still have a flip phone?