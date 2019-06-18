How Old Were You When You Hit These Life Milestones?

How old were you when you made your first friend . . . had your first kiss . . . or went to your first concert? Randy & Steph are talking about major life milestones on today’s Morning Mix.

2,000 people took a poll about major life milestones up until the age of 30. Here’s how old the average person was when they hit them . . .

The average person made their first friend at 5 . . . rode a bike at 7 . . . learned to swim at 8 . . . rode their first rollercoaster at 12 . . . flew for the first time AND broke their first bone at 14 . . . had their first kiss at 15 . . . and went to their first concert at 16.

17 is also a big year. It’s when the average person went on their first date . . . had their first REAL boyfriend or girlfriend . . . and got their first part-time job.

We fell in love for the first time at 18 . . . and also had our heart BROKEN for the first time at 18. Then in our 20s, we hit a bunch of other big milestones . . .

The average person moved out of their parents’ house at 21 . . . went on their first big road trip at 21 . . . bought their first car and quit their job for a better one at 23 . . . got FIRED for the first time at 24 . . . got engaged at 25 . . . and got married at 26.

Also at 26, we got our first pet . . . finally found our sense of style . . . became an aunt or uncle at 27 . . . had our first child at 28 . . . and the average entrepreneur started their first business at age 30.

