How Well Do You Really Know Your Mom? And What Traits Did You Get From Her?

Here we are just a couple days before Mother’s Day. Most of us think of our Mom as JUST a Mom. But on today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are asking just how much do you know about her life before she had you? And, what are the top traits you got from your Mom?

89% of people in a new survey said they think they know “a great deal” about their Mom’s life. Here are the top five Mom facts we’re familiar with . . .

1. Where she grew up. 74% of people know the answer to that one.
2. Where she went to high school or college, 60%.
3. The name of the street she grew up on, 50%.
4. What her first job was, 49%.
5. Her ancestry, 48%.

The poll also asked people to name the top TRAITS they got from their mom.

The top five answers were her compassion . . . her sensitivity . . . her work ethic . . . her sense of humor . . . and her good looks.

