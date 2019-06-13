HS Valedictorian Called Out Staff During Speech

Nataly Buhr was the valedictorian at California’s San Ysidro High School and during her speech, she left a lasting impression. After she thanked her friends and family for their support, she thanked a few staff members…sarcastically.

In one part, she thanked her counselor for, “teaching me to fend for myself. You were always unavailable to my parents and I, despite appointments. Only in these past few weeks, with the awards and ceremonies and graduation coming up, did you begin making your appearance.” She went on to thank the office staff: “Your negligence to inform me of several scholarships until the day before they were due potentially caused me to miss out on thousands of dollars.” She ALSO calls out a teacher for being intoxicated in class.

To see some snippets of the speech, click HERE

