Hy-Vee Recalls Six Meat And Potato Products

Hy-Vee has announced the voluntary recall of six of its meat and potato products because possible contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Company officials say the potential for contamination was discoverd by Hy-Vee’s supplier, McCain Foods, announced it was recalling its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes, which are ingredients that are used in the six Hy-Vee products.

Hy-Vee “out of an abundance of caution,” announced it is recalling the following product from all of its stores:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers – 8 ounce each – UPC Code 023092600000

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato – 5 ounce each – UPC Code 023755400000

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty – 6 ounce each – UPC Code 023100200000

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom and Swiss Burger – 6 ounce each – UPC Code 023168400000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom and Swiss – 2 ounce each – UPC Code 023164300000

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom and Swiss – 12 count, 30 ounces – UPC Code 023266600000

All impacted products have a “Best If Used By” date of Oct. 22, 2018 or sooner.

Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them. Customers are being asked to discard the times or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

