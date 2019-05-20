ICC Accepting Applications To Fill Board Vacancy

Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees.

ICC has announced Frank Mackaman has resigned from the Board due to “personal and scheduling conflicts.”

Mackaman was elected to the Board in 2015 and his current term was to expire in April 2021.

The Board must fill the vacancy within 60 days and applications are being accepted until noon June 3.

Those interested in applying for the Board seat must be a U.S. citizen age 18 or older and resident of Illinois and Illinois Community College District 514 for at least one year.

The Board will discuss the selection for the appointment at its June 20 meeting during closed session. The new trustee will be seated at the July 18 Board of Trustees meeting.

The successful candidate will complete Mackaman’s term from July 18, 2019 through April 6, 2021. The new trustee will be required to submit an Economic Statement of Interest with the Tazewell County Clerk and to take the Trustee Professional Development Leadership Training within the first year of taking office.

More information and a link to apply can be found HERE. For questions or to request a paper application call the Board Secretary Sue Bulitta at 309-694-5522.