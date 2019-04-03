ICC And Bradley Partner To Help Students

Representatives from Illinois Central College and Bradley University have signed an agreement to help students gain their bachelor degrees.

The Articulation and Transfer Understanding says that ICC students who receive an Associate degree in Arts, Science, or Engineering Science will be guaranteed admission to Bradley with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Dr. Emmanuel Awuah, ICC Vice President of Academic Affairs, says this agreement is a unique milestone to help students.

“Both institutions have agreed to work together to continue to create similar pathways for Illinois Central College students to continue their education, and earn a bachelor degree from Bradley University,” Awuah said.

Jesus Bravos attended ICC and transferred to Bradley to get his bachelors degree in civil engineering. He believes the new agreement will open many doors.

“A lot of students can take advantage of this new agreement,” Bravos said.

Dr. Walter Zakahi, Bradley Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs said it is about building bridges.

“Today, what we are doing is building bridges. You literally have to take a bridge to get from this East Peoria campus to cross over to Bradley,” Zakahi said.

Bradley averages around 100 transfers from ICC per year, according to Zakahi.

“I’m hoping that this stronger and better bridge that we’re building between ICC and Bradley is going to result in even more students coming up to the hilltop,” Zakahi said.