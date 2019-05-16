ICC Athletic Director To Retire

(From Illinois Central College) – Illinois Central College Athletics Director Sue Sinclair has elected to retire, effective June 30, 2019.

“During her nearly 30-year career at ICC, Sue has not only served as athletics director, but also as assistant athletics director, assistant softball coach, director of physical education, and head volleyball coach,” said Dean of Students Dr. Emily Points.

“Sue is such an integral part of the Athletic program that it is hard not to see this as a loss for ICC, but we are happy for Sue and her family. Sue’s legacy is found in the enduring contributions she has made through the leadership of the many students whose lives she has touched.”

Sinclair’s teams have enjoyed phenomenal successes throughout the years under her leadership, including two national championships for volleyball and softball. In total, she has coached 17 teams to qualify for Nationals, and 85 players have moved on to play at the next level (NCAA DI, DII, DIII, and NAIA).

Sinclair also has received many individual accolades, including her induction into the American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018, the 25 Women in Leadership Award in 2018, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Junior College/Community College Central Athletic Director of the Year 2005-06, and the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004, just to name a few.

“I am very grateful to ICC for the many opportunities I’ve had over the years while leading the athletic program and coaching these talented student athletes,” Sinclair said.

“While I elected to retire at this particular time due to family responsibilities, I am remaining in the area and have every intention of continuing to be active in the program as both a fan and volunteer. Once a Cougar, always a Cougar.”

ICC plans to appoint an interim athletic director prior to Sinclair’s retirement, with a search for a permanent replacement slated for the March-April time frame. The College immediately will begin a search for the head volleyball coaching position.