Ideal Troy Going Out Of Business

A family-owned business is closing its doors.

Ideal Troy will be going out business May 31, according to a sign posted on the door of each of its location. Ideal Troy has been in business for 105 years.

Stores will remain open until June 14, but only for pickups.

“We have enjoyed serving the community and appreciate our many long standing relationships with our customers,” according to the sign posted, signed by The Triebel Family. “As almost all businesses do, Ideal Troy Cleaners has simply run its course.”

Biehls Cleaners, another family-owned cleaners, closed shop in March after 80 years in business.