IDOT Reminds There Are Rules Governing Drones

The Illinois Department of Transportation wants people who found brand new drones under the tree on Christmas morning to know that their new toys come with state and federal regulations that have to be followed.

IDOT spokesperson Jessie Decker says the first thing is registering your drone, even if it’s just for recreational use, online at www.faa.gov. Plus, the drone must weigh less than 50 pounds to be considered recreational.

Decker says always keep your drone in sight, do not fly it over people or moving vehicles and avoid bad weather.

Additionally, you cannot fly your drone within five miles of an airport without notifying air traffic control ahead of time.

New drone owners are urged to visit the transportation department’s website: www.idot.illinois.gov.

There’s information in the site’s transportation safety section as well as links to additional resources. And the department suggests learning about safety guidelines put by the Academy of Model Aeronautics and other organizations.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)