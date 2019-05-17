IDPH Takes Action To Combat Measles

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working to stop the spread of measles and get more children vaccinated.

Acting Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the state is tackling the problem from several angles.

“We’re trying to get the word out, we’re trying to identify the areas where there are slightly lower vaccination rates and try to get as many kids immunized. Trying to make vaccines available,” Ezike said.

Ezike said that effort is being done “by educating communities, by increasing access with our mobile vans to places where some kids need to be immunized.”

Ezike says there are also community grants for local awareness campaigns and vaccination videos are being shown at some movie theaters.

As of May 10, there were 839 cases of measles identified in 23 states. Seven cases have been confirmed in Illinois.

More information on the Vaccine for Children (VFC) program and immunizations can be found HERE.