If (When) The Holidays Drive You Nuts, Here’s a 60 Second Trick to De-Stress

You’ll probably hit your breaking point at least once over the holidays. Family, shopping, screaming kids. It’s all stressful. So when you think you’re about to LOSE IT, here’s a 60-second breathing trick you can try. It works by calming down your nervous system and forcing you out of “fight or flight” mode. And there’s actual science behind this that proves it works. Here are the two steps you need to remember . . .

Step One: Breathe in through your nose. Then with your lips pursed, do 10 to 15 SHARP half-second exhales through your mouth.

You should make a “shhh” or “ffff” sound with each one, like the sound a boxer makes when they throw a jab. Push from your diaphragm, and flex your abs with each breath. It should almost feel like a light ab workout if you do it right.

Step Two: Close your eyes, and take a series of SLOW breaths. Breathe in deep through your nose and out through your mouth. But don’t let your shoulders move up and down with each breath. Let your stomach expand instead.

Do that a few times . . . try to slow your breathing down a little more with each breath . . . and you’re done.

Good luck!