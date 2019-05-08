If You Had to Pay Mom For All the Work She Does, You Couldn’t Afford Her

A mother in the kitchen plays with her chilrdren

Morning Mix reminder—Mother’s Day is this Sunday!!! Have you spent ANY time yet planning for Mother’s Day this year? If not, get ready to feel guilty about it . . .

A new survey of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a WEEK taking care of their children. Which is like two-and-a-half full-time jobs . . . even though 70% of moms in the survey said they also HAVE a part-time or full-time job. And if they got paid for all the work they do for their kids, they’d be raking in an extra $100,460 a year. Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. The ten most common jobs moms take on are: meal planner . . . cook . . . housekeeper . . . launderer . . . teacher . . . nurse . . . life coach . . . personal assistant . . . therapist . . . and event planner.

2. The average mom spends 46 minutes a day cooking . . . 44 minutes on laundry . . . 29 minutes on arts and crafts projects . . . and gets less than one hour of “me time.”

3. 53% of moms don’t get enough sleep, and 47% feel like they don’t have time to pursue hobbies, or hang out with friends.

4. 69% of moms in the survey said they wish they could spend even MORE time caring for their kids.

And a question for Moms—What is your FAVORITE and LEAST FAVORITE thing about being a Mom?

(Yahoo)

