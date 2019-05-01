If You Must Get Into Facebook Fights, Here Are Some Rules to Follow

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are encouraging you to NOT get into Social Media battles.

Fighting on social media rarely makes you look good, or feel good. But, if you just can’t resist jumping into a keyboard war, and you’re about to get into a Facebook fight, here are four rules to follow . . .

1. First, determine your motivation. Stop and ask yourself, “Why am I commenting?” Because once you think it through, you might realize it’s not worth it. Are you REALLY going to convince anyone?

2. Keep it light and clever, don’t just spew hate. If you put pressure on yourself to be witty or funny, it gives you an extra minute to stop and consider why you’re commenting in the first place. Which can be a good thing.

3. Remember to value your time and energy. Have you ever posted a nasty comment, then kept thinking about it all day? Usually YOU end up putting more energy into it than the other person. So again, think about whether it’s really worth it or not.

4. Be okay with not always having the last word. If you have to say something, say it then move on. The most annoying Facebook fights are the ones that won’t end, because both people want to get a final jab in.