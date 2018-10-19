If You Win a $BILLION Tonight, Here’s What NOT to Do.

On today’s Morning Mix, the topics included The Mega Millions Jackpot that’ll probably be a $Billion tonight. It’s impossible to even imagine having that much money. What are the first things YOU would do if you won it all?
Well, just in case you DO win huge $$$$, here are some things you shouldn’t do:
- Don’t forget to sign the back of the ticket. It protects you in case someone steals it. If you want to be really careful, sign it as soon as you buy it.
- Don’t tell ANYONE. You know people will come out of the woodwork looking for handouts once they find out. Then there’s the people THEY’LL tell. We’ve seen horror stories about what happens when the wrong people find out you’re a sudden billionaire.
- Don’t automatically take the lump sum. As long as you’re smart with your money, it makes sense because you can use it to make even more money. The problem is that most people aren’t smart about it. About 70% of people who get a huge windfall of cash lose it or spend it all within just a few years.
- Don’t start investing in all your friends and family’s business ideas. Don’t start going crazy buying houses and cars. It’s amazing how fast you can burn through cash, even if it is a Billion dollars.