IHSA Announces Changes To Boys & Girls State Finals

Starting in 2021, the IHSA Girls and Boys Basketball State Finals will be condensed to two weekends rather than its current format of four weekends.

According to a news release from the Illinois High School Association, The IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals will be held on a single weekend in 2021, spanning Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Boys Basketball State Finals will have the same model, and be held the following weekend.

Currently, the IHSA Basketball State Finals take place over four weekends, with the Class 1A and 2A Girls Tournament and the Class 3A and 4A Girls Tournament being held on consecutive weekends at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal. The following two weekends then feature the Boys Class 1A and 2A Tournament, followed by Class 3A and 4A in Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center.

Illinois State University has hosted the Girls State Finals since 1992, while next March marks the 25th year of March Madness played in Peoria.

“We obviously have great relationships with both venues and host communities,” said Anderson. “We fully expect both to bid once again, but believe it’s only fair to open up the process in conjunction with these format changes so that they can evaluate if and how it impacts them. We are not tied to any host format. We’d be open to having both tournaments at the same venue or continuing to have them in separate venues.”

The state tournaments will be played under the current four-weekend format in 2020, with the new format going into effect in 2021, 2022 and 2023.