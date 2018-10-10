IL Lottery Launches Latest ‘Ticket For The Cure’

On Tuesday, the Illinois Lottery introduced the 13th edition of its breast cancer awareness instant lottery game, Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure, at Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, a recent grant recipient of Ticket for the Cure funding.

Illinois was the first lottery to launch a game to support the fight against breast cancer.

Since 2006, Ticket for the Cure has raised more than $11.5 million to support breast cancer research, awareness and education in Illinois. Net proceeds from the sale of the ticket are distributed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which provides grants that fund medical research centers and community organizations across the state.

“Millions of dollars have been raised to help support women diagnosed with breast cancer in Illinois through this Illinois Lottery specialty ticket,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Tim McDevitt said. “The Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure is an exciting opportunity for players to win great prizes while also helping fight breast cancer.”

“While breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Illinois and the second leading cause of cancer death, early detection can significantly improve the rates of survival from this disease,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “If we do promote early screening and healthy lifestyles, while supporting research that will further prevent the spread of this illness, we can drastically increase the survival rate. We are fortunate to partner annually with the Illinois Lottery on this ticket, which helps fund valuable research and screening activities in Illinois.”

This specialty game was renamed Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure in 2011. It is named for former Illinois Lottery Superintendent (2003-2007) Carolyn Adams, who fought her battle with breast cancer until 2007.

Tickets are available at nearly 8,000 Lottery retail locations statewide. Each ticket costs $3 and has three top prizes of $50,000.

