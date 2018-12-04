Illinois’ 200th Birthday Celebrated

Illinois leaders look to the past and the future at a celebration of the state’s 200th birthday Monday.

There have been several Bicentennial events all year long in Illinois, culminating in a big birthday party at Navy Pier in Chicago Monday night.

Gov. Bruce Rauner noted all that has been accomplished in Illinois so far.

“We’ve done incredible things. We not only created nuclear fusion, we created the Twinkie. We were the first state to radify the 13th amendment to end slavery in the United States of America,” Rauner said.

Rauner thanked Illinois veterans for their service and said it has been a priviledge to serve the people of Illinois.

Gov.-Elect J.B. Pritzker said we should all celebrate the 200 years of Illinois’ progress.

“But, I want to say how important it is for us to look forward in this state. Our best days are yet to come in Illinois,” Pritzker said.

The 200th birtday bash also honored iconic actors and athletes from Illinois, and the creation of the Chicago Bears football team, which will celebrate it’s 100th anniversary next year.