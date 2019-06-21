Illinois American Water To Invest $9.5 Million In Water System

Illinois American Water has announced a $9.5 million investment to improve its water system.

The company announced $8.5 million will be focused on the water distribution, or water main. The remaining $1 million will upgrade two water tanks at the main water treatment plant on Lorentz Avenue in Peoria near the McClugage Bridge.

Planned water main replacements include replacing and installing over 6.6 miles of water main in Peoria, Bartonville, Farmington and surrounding areas. A map of the proposed work can be seen HERE.

The water main replacement program will focus on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe is insufficient.

One project included in the upgrades is located on Sheridan Road where water main breaks have increased. That project will include the replacement of over a half mile of water main in advance of an upcoming City of Peoria resurfacing project.

“These projects help ensure adequate water pressure and flow to homes and businesses for service and fire protection,” said Roger Goodson, senior manager of field operations and production in a news release. “The work will also help to reduce main breaks and related traffic and service impact.”

Customers affected by the main replacement project will be notified via a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter will include a local contact for questions.

Additionally, Illinois American Water and its contractors will provide continuous updates as the work occurs through door hangers and Illinois American Water’s customer notification system, CodeRED.

Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web service portal My Account to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center (800-422-2782) to update their contact information.

Illinois American Water uses CodeRED to contact customers who have an Illinois American account. Landlords should pass along alerts and notifications to their tenants. Tenants can also download the free CodeRED Mobile Alert app HERE to receive location-specific notifications on their smartphone. They will receive Illinois American Water alerts and public safety information sent by local organizations using CodeRED.