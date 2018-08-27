Illinois Attorney General Starts Clergy Abuse Hotline

As investigations into sexual misconduct by clergy members increase, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has launched a clergy abuse hotline.

Madigan is urging Illinois residents to call 1-888-414-7678 to report what’s happened to them or what they’ve seen.

“It is going to be answered by lawyers or trained staff during regular business hours,” Madigan said.

Madigan said she established the hotline because her office has already been receiving calls.

“There are people who have been victims who have wanted to tell us their story. We’ve also had calls from a good number of whistleblowers,” Madigan said.

“I encourage anyone in the state who has any information about any sexually inappropriate behavior involving a member of the clergy or church in Illinois to contact my office,” Madigan said.

Last week, Madigan announced she would be contacting the six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois requesting to review all records relating to sexual assault and abuse. Madigan said the Catholic Church has a “moral obligation” to provide parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois.

Madigan said she expects the dioceses to cooperate fully or she will work with state’s attorneys and law enforcement throughout the state to investigate.

Madigan’s announcement followed a Pennsylvania grand jury report that identified at least seven priests with connections to Illinois.

