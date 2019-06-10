Illinois Celebrates 19th Amendment

It has been 100 years since Illinois was one of the fist states to ratify the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

During a ceremony in Chicago, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton spoke of how far the country has come and pledged to continue fighting for women’s rights.

“And like Ida B. Wells, we will not move until we take all women with us,” Stratton said.

Ida B. Wells was a prominent figure in the woman’s suffrage movement who worked to make sure black women were heard.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said the work that began more than a century ago is not over.

“It falls on us to keep pushing and fighting for that ‘more perfect union,’” Duckworth said.

Duckworth is also calling on more women to seek public offices and make their voices heard.