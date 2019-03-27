Illinois Company Recalls Thousands Of Pounds Of Beef

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture says Illinois-based Aurora Packing Co. has recalled over 4,800 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The beef was packaged February 27, and the problem was discovered during traceback activities following routine FSIS testing.

Affected products include varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of Aurora Angus Beef Boneless Beef-Chuck Tender and Boneless Beef Heel Meat.

Case codes on packaging include 61150, 29970 and 49970.

The products subject to the recall bear establishment number ‘EST. 788’ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped for institutional use in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of any illnesses.