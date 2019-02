(AP) – A $15-an-hour minimum wage is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker after the House approved the six-year plan. Thursday’s 69-41 vote in the House almost guarantees it will become law.

Pritzker has pledged to sign it before Wednesday. That’s when he unveils his first annual budget plan.

The measure would increase the state’s $8.25 minimum wage to $15 in 2025. Republicans complained the increase is too steep and happens too fast.