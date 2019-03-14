Illinois House Passes Equal Pay Bill

Supporters of a stronger state equal pay law hope the third time is a charm. Illinois lawmakers have passed bills prohibiting employers from asking someone about their wage history the past two years, but they were vetoed by then Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The latest version of the equal pay bill just passed the Illinois House, and also tightens pay discrimination laws.

“The Equal Pay Act has been the law for more than 50 years. And, it’s been illegal to pay women less for equal work. But, the wage gap remains, and is expected to remain until 2065, if we maintain the status quo,” said Rep. Anna Moeller.

Rep. John Carroll also supports the bill.

“My wife is an attorney with a law firm. Last year, she made $60,000 less than a partner with the same equity. And, her part of the practice brought in more money than his part of the practice. So, there is major pay discrimination in this state,” Carroll said.

The legislation now heads to the Illinois Senate for consideration.