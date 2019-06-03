Illinois Lawmakers In Line To Get Pay Raise

(AP) – Illinois lawmakers are in line for a pay raise after a paperwork mix-up that went uncorrected.

The House adjourned its spring session Saturday without taking action on a measure that would have frozen base legislative salaries at $67,836. That means that lawmakers would receive an estimated $1,600 annual pay increase if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the budget.

It would be the first pay raise for legislators since 2008. But Senate Democrats conceded during debate on the budget Friday night that an agreed-to freeze on a cost-of-living increase was not in legislation authorizing the spending plan. So they amended another bill to prohibit the COLA and sent it to the House.

The House took no action. Democratic House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago noted there were no questions about the COLA during debate on the budget.

Steve Brown is spokesman for Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. He says he’s not aware of a COLA but said there’s an increase for lawmakers’ office expenses.

Republican State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, in a Facebook post, said he is calling on Madigan to call the House back into session to pass legislation denying the COLA.