Illinois Man Arrested For Crash That Killed State Trooper

A Stockton, Illinois man has been arrested in connection with the Stepenson County crash that killed an Illinois State Police trooper.

State Police say Craig Dittmar, 55, was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of reckless homicide and one count of operating a commercial vehicle while fatigued. Both charges are Class 2 felonies.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story (pictured below) was outside her squad car March 28 along Route 20 in Stephenson County March 28 inspecting a semi. Jones-Story was struck and fatally wounded when a truck tractor semi-trailer combination, driven by Dittmar, struck her squad car and the other semi.

Illinois State Police/Facebook

State Police, while announcing Dittmar’s arrest, is also reminding the public about Scott’s Law, which requiring vehicles to slow down, move over and change lanes if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated.