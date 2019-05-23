Illinois National Guard Soldiers Deployed To Horn Of Africa

An aviation unit of the Illinois National Guard is deploying for a mission in the Horn of Africa.

The soldiers from Detachment Five, Company A will work as part of a combined joint task force, providing airlift support to move personnel around the area.

“The Horn of Africa is a challenge. There are not roads and things of that nature so sometimes when you need to move personnel you need some airlift support,” said Illinois Adjutant General Richard Neely.

Governor J.B. Pritzker attended a deployment ceremony Wednesday in Springfield.

“We wish them God speed and we’re going to be standing with them and looking foward to welcoming them home in about a year,” Pritzker said.

Soldiers on the seven member team are from East Peoria, Pawnee, Riverton, Decatur and Highland.