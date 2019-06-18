Illinois National Guard Soldiers Returning From Afghanistan

Six specialized Illinois National Guard soldiers deployed to Afghanistan are returning home.

The soldiers are from various parts of the state, including Germantown Hills.

The soliders were part of Bilateral Embedded Staff Team (BEST) A22. They were selected for their eight-month mission based on their training and skills.

As part of the deployment supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the team assisted the Polish Military Contingent. BEST A22’s mission was to train, advise and assist the institutions within the Afghan Ministry of Defense and Ministry of the Interior.

The deployment marked the 25th anniversary of the partnership between the Illinois National Guard and Poland. During their mission, the BEST 22 members assisted Polish soldiers in successful completion of more than 200 combat missions throughout Afghanistan.

“These missions included a variety of different operations,” said Lt. Col. Marc Wright of Germantown Hills, Commander of Bilateral Embedded Staff Team A22. “The team members assisted with the Polish Guardian Angel Missions, ensuring the safety and security of key leaders, from the United States and Coalition Forces, during their Train-Advise-Assist Operations with their Afghan partners.”

“On top of supporting these missions the BEST teams made numerous improvements to the Polish Military Compound which contributed to increased morale and safety for them and our Polish partners,” Wright said. “The level of cooperation between the Illinois National Guard and Polish Soldiers has become a model for other partnerships with Afghanistan.”