Illinois’ New Driving Laws And Fines Begin July 1st

The cost of not buckling up and using your phone behind the wheel are rising in Illinois.

Sgt. Tony Halsey with Illinois State Police says,”As of July 1st, all tickets across the board, seat belts included, are going up to $164.”

Halsey tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that beginning Monday, July 1, if you are driving, you can be pulled over for using your phone, whether you are moving or not.

“That’s anytime you have a cell phone in your hand. Some people think, hey I’m at a red light, I can check an email real quick,” Halsey says.

He adds, “One thing that’s going into place…that becomes a moving violation. If you get three of those, your license could be suspended,” Halsey said.

Halsey says if you are not using a hands-free device, you must pull over to avoid getting a ticket for using your phone.

In response to a number of troopers being struck or killed on Illinois roads on duty this year, State Police are getting behind the wheel of semis to catch violators with the “Trooper In A Truck” program.

“Officers with CDL licenses are driving the semis. They are not pulling drivers over, but can radio ahead to officers that make the traffic stops,” Halsey said.