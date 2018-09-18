Illinois Raising Awareness With Farm Safety And Health Week

This is National Farm Safety and Health Week.

Agriculture remains Illinois’ number one industry, but it is also one of the most dangerous industries across the nation.

“Each year, approximately 26 out of every 100,000 American farmers and farm workers die on the job. So, we’re trying to focus on health and safety for both our farmers and farm families to make sure everyone is taking it seriously, and getting the information they need to stay safe,” said State Ag Spokesperson Denise Albert.

As harvest season begins, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is highlighting some of the dangers associated with the industry.

“Motorists need to exercise patience and understanding. During harvest, we’re seeing a lot of tractors and farm impliments on those roads. And, the bottom line is, we all have places to be, and we have to share the road. You don’t want to be the reason someone doesn’t make it home tonight,” Albert said.

Albert says farmers also need to take care of themselves as they work long days during harvest and make sure kids know how to be safe around large equipment.

For more information on farm safety and health from the Illinois Department of Agriculture's Facebook page

