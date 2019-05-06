Illinois River Closed To Recreational Traffic

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has officially announced the closure of the Illinois River to recreational traffic due to flooding.

The closure begin at the Route 17 bridge in Lacon and continues to the river’s confluence with the Mississippi River in Grafton.

“With river levels rising and additional rain in the forecast, conditions are not favorable for boating on the Illinois River,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “These conditions are treacherous for not only boaters, but our emergency response personnel who are called upon to respond to and rescue those involved in water mishaps.”

Illinois Conservation Police are reporting flooding, dangerous currents and floating debris that have created hazardous conditions on the Illinois River.