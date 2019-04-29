Illinois River On The Rise

Rainfall amounts of up to three inches through Thursday and snow melt from northern Illinois will have an affect on the Illinois River.

But, as of Monday morning, the river is expected rise to just below flood stage.

The river at Peoria was at 15.3 feet as of 8:45 a.m. Monday and is expected to rise to 17.6 feet by 7 a.m. Saturday. Flood stage in Peoria is 18 feet. The amount of rainfall through the week could have affect on that forecast.

The National Weather Service says minor flooding is expected to continue this week on the Illinois River from Havana downstream.