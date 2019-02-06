Illinois Senate Committee To Consider $15 Minimum Wage

(AP) – A Senate Democrat plans to push for a phased-in $15 minimum wage in Illinois.

Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford of Maywood says she’ll likely present her legislation Wednesday to the Executive Committee.

It would increase the state’s minimum wage from $8.25 per hour to $15 over six years.

It would apply statewide. Business groups protest that the minimum wage should be tiered to reflect differing economies throughout Illinois.

Lightford said last week she fears a worker in central Illinois making less than one in Chicago would not have the same opportunity to escape poverty.

Lightford last won an increase in 2006. It topped out at $8.25 in 2010. Chicago adopted its own path to $15. The minimum in the city moves to $13 this year.

