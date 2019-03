A Peoria man is dead after U.S. Marshals attempted to take him into custody Tuesday night.

The Marshals attempted to serve a warrant for parole violation on 22-year-old Rodger Thompson III on Bestor Street in Peoria.

While trying to call Thompson out, Illinois State Police say the Marshals heard a single gunshot from inside the residence.

ISP says a preliminary investigation suggests Thompson died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing.