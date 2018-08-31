Imagine the Amazing. Help Your School Win $25,000.00!

Imagine the Amazing with UnityPoint Health. Education is an essential part of living well and being well, and schools are at the heart of our communities. That’s why UnityPoint Health launching a back-to-school contest to bring big dreams to life.

The winning school will win $25,000 to enhance the well-being of students, teachers and/or learning environments. Ten runner-up schools will win $1,000 to invest in a health and wellness need at their school. Every school has a need and every kid has a dream. UnityPoint Health is committed to investing in both to create a brighter tomorrow.

Vote for YOUR school September 17-30. Get complete details HERE.