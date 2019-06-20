Incoming Eureka Freshman Offered Job With Peoria Public Schools

A New Orleans native has big plans for the future in central Illinois.

Antionette Love was accepted to more than 110 colleges, and she chose to attend Eureka College.

Now an incoming freshman, Love has already been offered a job as a teacher for Peoria Public Schools, according to Eureka College president Jamel Santa Cruze-Wright.

“We are very thrilled,” said Wright. “We, of course, believe the right decision was made for her”.

Love is interested in pursuing a career in education, specifically becoming an elementary school teacher, and already has a letter of commitment for a position at Peoria Public Schools.

“She has been pretty devoted and committed,” said Wright. “She loves children and she loves working with children. So, being an elementary school teacher should be perfect for her”.

Wright said Love will be mentored by PPS throughout her journey at Eureka College.

“That is an added bonus. The job is amazing and exciting and all of that,” Wright said. “But as we all know there’s a lot of work to get to that point. And, they’re (PPS) also willing to help her”.

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said she hopes that Love can grow in Peoria.

“People are so amazing in Peoria, and very very supportive,” Kherat said. “Tons of opportunities”.