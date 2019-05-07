Insomnia? What Would You Do for a YEAR of Perfect Sleep?

Alarm clock on night table showing 3 a.m.

Do you have trouble sleeping? Randy & Steph are talking about a new survey that asked people what they’d do for a YEAR of perfect sleep. And some of us are ready to do some pretty extreme stuff. Here are the top 10 answers . . .

1. Give up alcohol, 34%.
2. Give up reality TV, 33%.
3. Shave their head, 26%.
4. Give up social media, 26%.
5. Pay $2,000, 24%.
6. Only shower once a week, 22%.
7. Give up sex for the year, 21%.
8. Give up hair removal, 18%.
9. Give up their cell phone, 18%.
10. Go to jail for a week, 14%.

What extreme measures would you take to get a full year of perfect sleep?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Make Plans Now to Attend The 2019 Leader Luncheon Awards Take Action! Join Mix 106.9 and Register For the NEW Komen Peoria More Than Pink Walk Today! It’s National Teacher Appreciation Day and Week! Four Things to Do Right BEFORE a Job Interview Congrats to the Great Staff at Candlewood Suites Peoria, This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winners! Win a $50 Gift Card From the Hy-Vee Market Grille!
Comments