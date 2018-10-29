Internet Attacks At Peoria Notre Dame High School

(From 25 News) The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating technological disruptions targeted at Peoria Notre Dame High School.

In a letter to parents, PND Principal Randy Simmons said someone began targeting the school’s Internet service with a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. The attacks continued through October 4. The school said infrastructure changes were made, but the attacks continued on October 19, 24 and on the 26th.

Simmons said the school has “managed to keep the financial burden to a minimum,” but said further mitigation efforts may cost more than $1,000 a day.

“Several factors indicate that the attacks are specifically targeting PND, and likely perpetrated by an individual or individuals known to PND,” said Simmons. “While to some it may seem unlikely that a student or adult would have the wherewithal to perform such an attack, news reports provide ample evidence to the contrary. The same reports also confirm the severity of the criminal charges brought against those involved in the attacks.”

Simmons said the DDoS attacks pose a “very serious threat” to the school and its day-to-day operations.