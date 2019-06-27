Internet Saves a Guy Who Was Online Shamed

A woman in Georgia posted a picture she took of a guy sleeping on a bench at McDonald’s by Atlanta, and tried shaming him for it. She said she complained about the guy to an employee at McDonald’s and they told her it was ok. Here’s why…the guy is also an employee at McDonald’s. He’s 21 and his name is Simon. He recently became homeless and has a new baby he’s raising. His mom just passed away as well. The reason he was sleeping there was because he doesn’t have a car and was working a double…so he was napping on the bench before his second shift. People saw the pic and decided to help him, instead of shaming him. When he showed up for his next shift, random strangers had dropped off diapers, clothes, and other essentials. Someone offered to put him up in a hotel as well. NOW he’s getting job offers, and someone lent him their car to get to the interviews. There’s also a GoFundMe page under his name, Simon Childs. He says he’s not mad at the woman who posted the pic, because it’s changed his life.

