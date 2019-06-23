Iran Says US Is Fueling Tensions In Persian Gulf

(AP) – Iran’s president has accused the United States of fueling tensions in an already volatile region, as the crisis between the two countries escalates.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Sunday Hassan Rouhani as saying the “interventionist military presence” of the U.S. is responsible for the Middle East’s problems.
Rouhani also denounced what Iran alleges was the incursion of its airspace by a U.S. military drone, which Tehran shot down on Thursday.

Rouhani said: “We expect international bodies to show proper reaction to the invasion move.” His remarks came during a meeting with the president of IPU, or Inter-Parliamentary Union, Gabriela Cuevas, in Tehran.

The U.S. says the drone was flying above international waters near the Persian Gulf.

