Is Year-Round Daylight Saving Time a Better Idea?

It was great to have the sun shining after 6:00 last night, but it’s sure dark this morning. On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are wondering what you think about the twice yearly time changes. And several lawmakers are considering switching to Daylight Saving Time year-round. Do YOU think we should just stop changing the clocks twice a year? Here are four ways that could make life better . . .

1. Lives might be saved. The evening rush hour is more dangerous for a couple reasons . . . there are more people are on the road, there’s a greater chance for alcohol to be in people’s bloodstreams, and more kids are outside playing. So having an extra hour of sunlight in the evening could reduce car accidents with pedestrians. In fact, a study by Rutgers researchers found that 343 lives could be saved every year if we switched to year-round Daylight Saving Time.

2. Crime could decrease. Criminals like darkness. But a 2013 study found that more light in the evening could reduce crime by up to 20%. It especially helps with juveniles, who are more likely to commit crimes after school in the early evening hours.

3. Energy might be saved. When the sun is out later, there’s less demand for energy to light and heat homes and businesses. When the sun rises earlier during Standard Time, a lot of people aren’t even awake yet.

4. Our sleep wouldn’t get messed up twice a year. No matter whether you prefer Standard Time or Saving Time, changing the clocks twice a year is bad for our health. It disrupts our sleep . . . heart attacks increase . . . and one study even found it negatively affected financial markets.