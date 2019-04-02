Is Your Job One of the Most Stressful Jobs in America?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph reveal the most..and the least stressful jobs in America. Most people rated their jobs as a 7 out of 10 on the stress scale. If your job’s not on this list, should it be?

The jobs website CareerCast puts out a list every year of the most stressful jobs in America. And this year soldier took the top spot again. The ten most stressful jobs are soldier . . . firefighter . . . airline pilot . . . police officer . . . broadcaster . . . event coordinator . . . news reporter . . . public relations executive . . . senior corporate executive . . . and taxi driver.

Meanwhile, the LEAST stressful job this year is diagnostic medical sonographer, which is someone who performs ultrasounds.

The rest of the least stressful jobs are compliance officer . . . hair stylist . . . audiologist . . . university professor . . . medical records technician . . . jeweler . . . operations research analyst . . . pharmacy technician . . . and massage therapist.