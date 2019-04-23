Is Your Job One of the Worst in America?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the worst jobs in America. Is YOURS on this list?

A study just found the worst jobs in America based on the pay, projected job growth, and stress. Here are the 10 worst . . .

1. Taxi driver.
2. Logger.
3. Newspaper reporter.
4. Retail salesperson.
5. Enlisted military personnel. (The study admits it’s tough to put serving your country on a “worst jobs” list . . . but the pay is low and the stress is high.)
6. Corrections officer.
7. Radio DJ. (Ouch.)
8. Broadcaster.
9. Advertising salesperson.
10. Painter.

Get the rest of the 25 Worst Jobs in America HERE.

