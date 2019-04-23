Is Your Job One of the Worst in America?

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about the worst jobs in America. Is YOURS on this list?

A study just found the worst jobs in America based on the pay, projected job growth, and stress. Here are the 10 worst . . .

1. Taxi driver.

2. Logger.

3. Newspaper reporter.

4. Retail salesperson.

5. Enlisted military personnel. (The study admits it’s tough to put serving your country on a “worst jobs” list . . . but the pay is low and the stress is high.)

6. Corrections officer.

7. Radio DJ. (Ouch.)

8. Broadcaster.

9. Advertising salesperson.

10. Painter.

