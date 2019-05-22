ISP, Local Police Beef Up Enforcement For Holiday Weekend

This Memorial Day Weekend, click it or ticket.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Tony Halsey says drivers should expect special enforcement zones over Memorial Day Weekend as part of the national “Border to Border” seat belt campaign.

“A lot of people start having their BBQs, get the pools ready and open. Temperatures start increasing, which means more activities,” Halsey said.

Halsey says officers will be on the lookout for the “Fatal Four.”

“Impaired driving, DUI, distracted driving, not having your seat belt on, and your speed. There will be numerous details throughout our district to make sure that people are safe,” Halsey said.

Halsey says if you are traveling, buckle everyone up and give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

“If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, make sure that you have a designated driver. And, please, please, please stay off your cell phone,” Halsey said.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times of the year on Illinois’ roads, with about a dozen people dying each year.

For more information on the “Border to Border” campaign, click HERE.