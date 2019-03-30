ISP Mourns The Loss Of Another State Trooper

Illinois State Police are mouring the loss of a second trooper in several days.

ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly has announced the line-of-duty death of ISP District 15 Trooper Gerald Ellis.

Kelly says at approximately 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Trooper Ellis was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I-94 westbound near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks., when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on.

Ellis was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died at approximately 4:04 a.m.

“While the men and women of the Illinois State Police are still grieving our recent loss, it is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of another fallen trooper, Trooper Gerald Ellis. Trooper Ellis laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Ellis and the ISP while we continue to process and work through this tragedy,” Kelly said.

Trooper Ellis was an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police in Downers Grove. His death comes just two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed during a traffic stop in Freeport.

Saturday’s fatal crash in Green Oaks is the 16th time since January that a state trooper or police squad car has been struck by a motorist.