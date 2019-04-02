It Is Voting Day

“Now is the time to vote”, said Election Judge Karen Boyer at the Saint Paul Baptist Church.

As of approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boyer said the W. Forrest Hill location had been steady.

“We have about 250 people that have voted,” Boyer said.

Boyer believes that early voting does have an effect on the number of individuals who come in to vote.

“It is convenient. So, you can go when it’s convenient for you versus one day,” Boyer said.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but after the school and work hours are over, the pace of voters will pick up according to Boyer.

“That’s when there will be another surge,” Boyer said.