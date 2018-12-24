It Only Takes 172 Days to Decide If Your BF/GF is Marriage Material, HUGE gator caught in Florida, and The Naked and Drunk Christmas Decorations Destroyer Guy

Today’s Christmas Eve Three Things to Know:

1 . Getting engaged for Christmas? Scientific research has found that when it comes to deciding on a spouse, we make our minds up much quicker than you might think.

On average, married people took just 172 days in their relationship – just under six months – before they were sure they wanted to tie the knot, a scientific study found.

Scientists at the University of Chicago say their result shows that we are faster to make a judgement than we believe we are- and a lot less choosy – in a host of other areas, including whether we like a neighbor or not, or whether we like a particular style of art.

When it comes to deciding whether to tie the knot, they said, ‘Never-married participants overestimated the specific number of days this would take compared with the married participants.’

2. A pair of trappers captured an enormous 12 foot long, 500 pound alligator in a town near Bradenton, Florida. Divers encountered the beast underwater, then called Fish and Game officials. They lured the gator to the surface with calls, then took the next two hours to capture it alive.

More on the story, plus some other scary Florida critters HERE.

3. A Green Bay, Wisconsin man was arrested for ripping down his neighbor’s Christmas decorations while naked and drunk. The guy’s neighbor called police Wednesday night to report a naked, drunk man kicked her door down and was tearing down her decorations. The local Grinch was arrested on charges of disorderly content and resisting arrest.