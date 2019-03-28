It’s MLB Opening Day! Here Are Some Weird New Ballpark Foods for 2019

View of a young child at a baseball game, looking out onto the baseball field.

Hey. it’s Randy. I’m jacked about Major League Baseball Opening Day!

Nothing like a beautiful day or night at the ballpark with a cold one or two and all that GREAT food. What are some of your favorite ballpark foods? This year, almost every team is trying to boost ticket sales by offering some wild food options. Here’s a round-up of the weirdest new foods you can get at ballparks this season . . .How many of these sound good to

you?

1. “The Fowl Pole” at Rangers games. It’s a single TWO-POUND chicken tender that comes with ranch and honey mustard. The Rangers also have Bacon-Wrapped Hot Wings this year . . . and a chicken-and-waffle dish served in a waffle cone.

2. “The Dinger Dog” at Braves games. It’s basically a foot-long pig-in-a-blanket that’s stuffed with cheese. They also have a “Chicken and Waffle Boat” that comes in a long, hollowed-out waffle bun.

3. “The Coney Dog Egg Roll” at Tigers games. It’s basically a chili cheese dog without the bun, stuffed inside an egg roll, with mustard and onions on top.

4. “Twisted Topped Pretzels” at Cardinals games. You get three pretzel twists, topped with pepperoni and cheese . . . buffalo chicken . . . or bacon and cheese. St. Louis also has a giant, 16-inch-long slice of pizza this year called “The Mega Slice.”

5. A “Peanut Butter and Bacon Sandwich” at Twins games. It comes with jelly-glazed bacon on toasted sourdough.

6. “Avocado Bites,” at Yankees Stadium. It’s deep-fried slices of avocado, served with a spicy dipping sauce.

7. “The Pittsburgh Cone” at Pirates games. Kielbasa, pierogis, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing stuffed inside a waffle cone.

8. “The Fritos Pie Corn Dog” at Astros games. A foot-long hot dog, covered in crushed-up Fritos, with queso and Texas chili. The Mets are also selling a “Chili Cheese Crunch Dog” that comes with Fritos on top.

9. “The Donut Burger” at Phillies games. It’s a bacon cheeseburger with cherry pepper jam. And the bun is two glazed donuts.

10. 18-inch hot dogs at Diamondbacks games . . . because a foot-long isn’t enough anymore? They’re selling three different kinds: One topped with Reuben mac-and-cheese . . . a bratwurst version topped with fried mac-and-cheese . . . and a breakfast version topped with hash browns, bacon, fried eggs, cheese, and gravy.

The best HEALTHY new option we’ve seen is “The 32 Ingredient Salad” at Blue Jays games, which is vegan and gluten free.